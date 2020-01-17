Target Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the retailer will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Target stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.70. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target has a 1-year low of $67.17 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 842,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

