Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,331,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,841,000 after acquiring an additional 813,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,241,000 after buying an additional 1,547,855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,565,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,666,000 after buying an additional 1,262,338 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,741,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,393,000 after buying an additional 722,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,953,000 after buying an additional 195,821 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.49. 5,347,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,454. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

