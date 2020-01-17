TaaS Price Hits $0.50 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. TaaS has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $214.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.70 or 0.03405708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00197442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00127618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

