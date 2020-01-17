T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been trending negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. T-Mobile Us earned a media sentiment score of -2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted T-Mobile Us’ analysis:

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

