Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) Trading Up 0.6%

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)’s share price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.18 and last traded at $51.11, approximately 800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 193,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF stock. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned about 64.88% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $38,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

