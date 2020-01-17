Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.72

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $150.72 and last traded at $150.38, with a volume of 181564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.69.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 55.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 133.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.