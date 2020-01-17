Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.72

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $150.72 and last traded at $150.38, with a volume of 181564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 55.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 133.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

