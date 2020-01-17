Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.58-3.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.58-3.78 EPS.

SYNH stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $64.72.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.44.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

