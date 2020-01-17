Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.91

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.91 and traded as high as $26.82. Symantec shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 24,619,527 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYMC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Symantec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In related news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $223,662.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Symantec by 263.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,925,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916,402 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Symantec by 28,835.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,455,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430,202 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Symantec by 129.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,061,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799,400 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Symantec by 14.0% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 43,326,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,814 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Symantec by 49.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,529,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

