Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.21

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.21 and last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 19540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

The stock has a market cap of $225.50 million and a PE ratio of 17.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.59.

About Sylogist (CVE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

