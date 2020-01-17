SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Update

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,400 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 931,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 421,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $252.30 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $259.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.55.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

