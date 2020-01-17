SureRemit Hits 1-Day Volume of $203.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 50.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. SureRemit has a market cap of $451,320.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. One SureRemit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.18 or 0.03528548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00200810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00128646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

