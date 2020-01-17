Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.52, approximately 173,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 195,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

SUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BWS Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. Superior Industries International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.