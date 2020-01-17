Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,939,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 571% from the previous session’s volume of 289,053 shares.The stock last traded at $3.60 and had previously closed at $2.82.

SLGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Super League Gaming by 20.5% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

