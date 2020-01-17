SunTrust Banks Raises FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target to $155.00

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

NYSE FCN opened at $116.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $593.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.48 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,564,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 340,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,309 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,926,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

