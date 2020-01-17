SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($1.06). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

APTS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

In other news, CEO Daniel M. Dupree purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5,704.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

