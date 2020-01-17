SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.59. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2024 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Shares of MAA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $133.67. 1,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,609. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $140.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

