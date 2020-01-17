SunTrust Banks Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $23.92 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 1,505,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,097,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 422,018 shares during the period. Finally, William Marsh Rice University lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. William Marsh Rice University now owns 404,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after buying an additional 64,158 shares during the period.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

