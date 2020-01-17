Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.57. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 38,426 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 401,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 25,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares during the period. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

