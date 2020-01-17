Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Stock Price Up 59,666.7%

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) shares rose 59,666.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.93, approximately 14,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,454% from the average daily volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

About Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

