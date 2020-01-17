Summit Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Upland Software by 60.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Upland Software by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.98. 7,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,109. Upland Software Inc has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

