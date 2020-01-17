Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $12.21 Million Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Healthequity makes up approximately 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Healthequity worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Healthequity by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Healthequity by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $241,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $775,280 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Healthequity Inc has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

