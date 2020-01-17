Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 249.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 169.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

NYSE SYK opened at $209.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $160.79 and a 52-week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

