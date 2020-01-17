Strid Group LLC Sells 8,713 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strid Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 27.1% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $85,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,870 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,012,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 913,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,148. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $79.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

