Strid Group LLC Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strid Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises about 0.2% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

