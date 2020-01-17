Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 134 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,476,000 after purchasing an additional 500,326 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,267,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 104,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.27. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0578 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.