Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 887 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 887 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.39.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

