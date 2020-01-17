Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 2,039 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $58.93 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21.

