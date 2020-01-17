Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $53.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.9115 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

