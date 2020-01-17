STPT One Day Volume Reaches $333,320.00 (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One STPT token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. STPT has a total market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $333,320.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STPT has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.01 or 0.03603161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00205124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

STPT Token Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,779,217 tokens. The official website for STPT is stp.network . STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

