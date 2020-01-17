Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) Director P. Grant Wierzba Sells 8,248 Shares

Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) Director P. Grant Wierzba sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total transaction of C$13,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,029.63.

Shares of TSE:SRX opened at C$1.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Storm Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$1.14 and a one year high of C$2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.63 million and a PE ratio of 5.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

