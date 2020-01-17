Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.79. The stock had a trading volume of 348,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,164. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.33 and a one year high of $201.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.1915 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

