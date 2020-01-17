Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,928 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 10.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.36. 4,784,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,357. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

