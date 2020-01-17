Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,221 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,303% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Meredith by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,638,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,691,000 after acquiring an additional 408,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meredith by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Meredith by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,952,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,457 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in Meredith by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,689,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 103,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Meredith by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,084,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meredith stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.43 million. Meredith had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meredith will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

