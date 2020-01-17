Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 17th (ALO, ALV, APO, ARES, ARL, ASML, BBVA, C, CBK, COST)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 17th:

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €49.00 ($56.98) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €225.00 ($261.63) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €26.30 ($30.58) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €330.00 ($383.72) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €5.55 ($6.45) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $90.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.75 ($6.69) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €4.80 ($5.58) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $290.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €7.10 ($8.26) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €8.00 ($9.30) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.30 ($17.79) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.70 ($12.44) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €71.00 ($82.56) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $37.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 63 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €14.70 ($17.09) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €69.00 ($80.23) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €12.42 ($14.44) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,850 ($63.80) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its price target reduced by Buckingham Research from $55.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €34.60 ($40.23) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €27.50 ($31.98) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $415.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $140.00 to $135.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

