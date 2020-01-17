Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.03

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.03 and traded as low as $106.80. Stobart Group shares last traded at $110.20, with a volume of 1,262,637 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on STOB. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Stobart Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC raised their target price on Stobart Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Stobart Group from GBX 174 ($2.29) to GBX 168 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $409.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £121,000 ($159,168.64).

Stobart Group Company Profile (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

