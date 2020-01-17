STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.28 ($30.55).

EPA:STM opened at €25.05 ($29.13) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.29. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

