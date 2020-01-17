Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SF. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.90. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $116,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,726.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,882. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,459,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,177,000 after buying an additional 651,701 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,894,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 147,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 110,401 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

