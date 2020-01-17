Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 112,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.17.

In related news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total value of $298,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,882. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.24. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $391.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $560.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

