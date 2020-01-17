Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 175 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in W W Grainger by 18,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,436. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.12.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

