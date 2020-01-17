Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after acquiring an additional 361,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,426 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,794,000 after acquiring an additional 442,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,074 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.84. 94,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,909. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,569,293. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.