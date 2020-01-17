Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.85. The stock had a trading volume of 740,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

