Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires 911 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.6% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 74,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.