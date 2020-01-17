Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,763 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 730.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.68. 2,945,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Group downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

