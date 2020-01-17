Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $25.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,333,000 after buying an additional 98,832 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 968,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,210.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 578.9% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.24. 1,749,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,592. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $61.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

