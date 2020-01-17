Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,798,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. 48,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,797. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

