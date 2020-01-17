Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.08

Sterlite Industries India Limited (NYSE:SLT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.08 and traded as high as $28.33. Sterlite Industries India shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 196 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (Sterlite) is a non-ferrous metals and mining company. The Company operates in three segments: Copper, Phosphoric Acid and other business segment. Copper consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod, anode slime and dore. The other business segment consists of Aluminium Foils.

