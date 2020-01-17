Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

NYSE:SCM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 3,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,309. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $272.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.61 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

