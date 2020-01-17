StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Update

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 261,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on StarTek in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 31,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,891. StarTek has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.76 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Analysts expect that StarTek will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in StarTek in the second quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in StarTek during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in StarTek by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in StarTek during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in StarTek by 35.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.