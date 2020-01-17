Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Star Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Star Group has a payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SGU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,336. Star Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Star Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

