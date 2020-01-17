Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Price Target Increased to GBX 310 by Analysts at Barclays

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.34)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 321.36 ($4.23).

Shares of LON SLA opened at GBX 314.20 ($4.13) on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 293.10.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). In the last three months, insiders bought 8,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,871.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

